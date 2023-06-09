Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMBA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Capital raised shares of Ambarella from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.35.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.99 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 29.24% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $1,279,091.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 16,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $1,279,091.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 718,152 shares in the company, valued at $55,189,981.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $185,977.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,588 shares of company stock worth $4,858,322. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 24.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 609.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 73.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development of low-power system-on-a-chip, or SoC, semiconductors and software for edge artificial intelligence, or AI, applications. Its products include video security, advanced driver assistance (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver or cabin monitoring, autonomous driving, and other robotics applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.