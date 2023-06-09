Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $124.25 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 295.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,246,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

