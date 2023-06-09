ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) Shares Down 3.4%

ALS Limited (OTCMKTS:CPBLF – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ALS in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ALS Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71.

ALS Company Profile

ALS Ltd. engages in the analytical and testing services businesses and partnerships. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Commodities, Industrial, and Other. The Life Sciences segment is involved in analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industry, and governments in making informed decisions about environmental, food and pharmaceutical, electronics, consumer products, and animal health.

Further Reading

