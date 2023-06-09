Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 199,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 151,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners Trading Down 2.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.
Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Alpine Summit Energy Partners
Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.
