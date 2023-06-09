Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 199,994 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 151,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners (NASDAQ:ALPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Summit Energy Partners by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Alpine Summit Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Summit Energy Partners, Inc operates as an energy developer in the United States. It has various oil and gas assets in the Austin Chalk and Eagle Ford formations in the Giddings Field near Austin, Texas. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

