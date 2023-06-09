Alpine Investment Management Ltd Invests $17.37 Million in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 550,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,374,000. JOYY comprises 4.3% of Alpine Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alpine Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.71% of JOYY as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JOYY by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JOYY by 504.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. 679,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,969. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.50. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.84 million. JOYY had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. JOYY’s payout ratio is 137.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JOYY in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of JOYY from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through the BIGO and All Other segments.

