Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Qtron Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares worth $32,162,218. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,778,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,436,914. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day moving average is $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

