Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5,658.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,811,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,526,000 after purchasing an additional 284,202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after buying an additional 320,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ally Financial by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,476,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,993,000 after buying an additional 1,845,600 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,407,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,301,000 after purchasing an additional 292,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Ally Financial stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $39.67.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. Ally Financial’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

