Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.94.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIRD shares. William Blair lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.56. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. Analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dan Levitan acquired 75,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $81,859.68. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,785.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 88,400 shares of company stock valued at $97,284 in the last three months. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

