Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) EVP Alex A. Khatibi Sells 25,000 Shares

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Air Lease Stock Performance

AL opened at $41.67 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Air Lease by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,226,000 after acquiring an additional 169,304 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,034,000 after acquiring an additional 182,354 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Citigroup started coverage on Air Lease in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

