Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.93 and last traded at $18.08. 15,675,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 17,573,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Several research firms recently commented on AFRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.15.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 590.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

