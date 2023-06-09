aelf (ELF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $185.24 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One aelf token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $185.24 million and $5.02 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002977 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001361 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 621,759,431 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

