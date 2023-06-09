Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,199 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,199 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $30,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $60.20. 446,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,756,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

