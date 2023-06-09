Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,759 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,759 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $12,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OMC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.27. 107,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,798,833. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

