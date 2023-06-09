Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.72 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 280,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of International Paper worth $9,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 576.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.55.

Insider Activity at International Paper

International Paper Stock Performance

In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $31.68. 274,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,134,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.50. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

