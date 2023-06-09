Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 44,694 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund were worth $8,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NML. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,607,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after buying an additional 2,689,967 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,490,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 761,583 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 284,566 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 16,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,770. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $7.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0584 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,606.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 58,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $383,699.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 328,817 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,751.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure & Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

