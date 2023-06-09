Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $8.18 Million Stock Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 518,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,330,905 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $8,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $107,776.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,687.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $51,477.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 93,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,210.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 8,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $107,776.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,687.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $289,831. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWO stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.59. The company had a trading volume of 159,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $21.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.66%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

