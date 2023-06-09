Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.21 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $9,345,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Newmont by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. 1,263,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,065,778. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $47.43. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $37.45 and a 52 week high of $67.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

