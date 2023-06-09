Advisors Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,252 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,987 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in HP by 1.4% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 49,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in HP by 50.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,328 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Trading Up 0.7 %

HPQ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,506. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

HP Company Profile

Get Rating

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

