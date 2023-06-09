Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,269,000 after buying an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total transaction of $1,618,586.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of EIX traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.79. 166,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.12. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

