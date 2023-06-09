Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $7,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IPG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 613,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $40.05.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

