Advisors Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 567.9% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research firms have commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 62,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.36. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.