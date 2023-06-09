Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 742 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,113 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $7,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RIO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

RIO traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $64.96. 463,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,458. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.03.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

