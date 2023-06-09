Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 3,182.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.67. The stock had a trading volume of 660,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,492. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

