Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Trading 1% Higher

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.05. 40,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 308% from the average session volume of 9,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adriatic Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Adriatic Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

