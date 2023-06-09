ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.58

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 16657 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.50.

ADF Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$64.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22.

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.50 million during the quarter. ADF Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Equities analysts forecast that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADF Group Dividend Announcement

About ADF Group

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.35%.

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

