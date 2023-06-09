Accretion Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENERR) Trading 44.5% Higher

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 44.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.15. 4,259 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 61,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accretion Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENERR – Get Rating) by 322.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388,412 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Accretion Acquisition were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

