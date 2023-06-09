Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.80-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.18-6.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.59 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASO. Bank of America cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.90. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after buying an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after buying an additional 958,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

