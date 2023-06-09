Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $55.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $69.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

