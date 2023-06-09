Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $55.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance
Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.65. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $69.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.
