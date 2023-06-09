Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSEAMERICAN FAX remained flat at $2.71 during trading hours on Friday. 45,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,786. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.04.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
