9,564 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,595 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 348.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,352,000 after acquiring an additional 929,387 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,487,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,622,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,275,000 after purchasing an additional 721,730 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.47. 316,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,901. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.34. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $76.63.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

