8,455 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,131,000 after buying an additional 644,565 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rollins by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 785,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,697,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.