8,154 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by SailingStone Capital Partners LLC

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,154 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Tesla makes up about 0.3% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,230 shares of company stock worth $28,446,207 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded up $10.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.95. 177,050,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,964,766. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $776.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

