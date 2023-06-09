7,592 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $112.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.42. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

