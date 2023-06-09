7,238 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,287,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the fourth quarter worth $15,307,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,727,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after buying an additional 199,658 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Stericycle by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 696,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Stock Performance

SRCL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.10. 89,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,875. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $56.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Stericycle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Stericycle in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

