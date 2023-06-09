6,821 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.70. 195,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

