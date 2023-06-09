652 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Bought by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.04.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 136 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.76 and a 200 day moving average of $334.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.84 and a 1-year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

