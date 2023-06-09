51,851 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.
GFL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.12. 373,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,999. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.19.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
