4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Up 7.5% on Analyst Upgrade

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.00. The stock traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 73,528 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 474,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,787,914 shares in the company, valued at $76,606,624. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking purchased 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,787,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,606,624. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $216,393 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 84,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a negative net margin of 4,976.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

