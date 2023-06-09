4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $41,142.57 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,804.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $19.52 on Friday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a negative net margin of 4,976.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDMT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 84,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FDMT. Bank of America upped their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Securities cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Featured Stories

