4,935 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,628,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,152,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,541,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $70.95. 68,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,818. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

