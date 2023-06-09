4,340 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DUK traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $91.37. 118,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,927,720. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day moving average of $98.16. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

