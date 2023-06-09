42-coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.69 (42)

42-coin (42) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $29,042.97 or 1.09951064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00330965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013336 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017394 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000602 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000457 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003797 BTC.

42-coin Profile

42 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

