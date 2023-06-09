3,486 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Acquired by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.65.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 789,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,239. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.32. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

