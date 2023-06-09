33,600 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,091,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,760,000 after purchasing an additional 151,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Valvoline by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,806,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,145,000 after buying an additional 3,791,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Valvoline by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after buying an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,557,000 after buying an additional 127,643 shares during the period. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP increased its position in Valvoline by 1.7% during the third quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 2,327,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,968,000 after acquiring an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VVV stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,904. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

