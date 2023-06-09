3,285 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 824.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,930 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.