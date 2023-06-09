31,508 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $75.28. 809,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,428. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.34. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QSR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

In related news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,574,231.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $3,294,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

