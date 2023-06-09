30,437 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Acquired by Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd

Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after acquiring an additional 245,570 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 194,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

