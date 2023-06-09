2Xideas AG Sells 3,588 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

2Xideas AG reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. VeriSign makes up about 1.1% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

VeriSign Price Performance

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $137,996.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,378,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,384 shares of company stock worth $8,842,866. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $220.88. The stock had a trading volume of 221,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.