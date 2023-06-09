2Xideas AG Sells 3,398 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

2Xideas AG trimmed its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises 2.5% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 2Xideas AG owned 0.06% of MSCI worth $24,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after purchasing an additional 176,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MSCI by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE MSCI traded down $6.17 on Friday, hitting $474.70. 287,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,755. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $572.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.59 and a 200 day moving average of $507.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.60%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

