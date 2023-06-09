2Xideas AG Reduces Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

2Xideas AG trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. United Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

ADI stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

